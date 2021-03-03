Complete details about Daddy No.1 Audition 2021 (Zee Kannada) Apply, online registration @ zee5.com

It is set to launch the popular Kannada show Daddy No.1 soon. Daddy No.1 is a famous entertainment show that shows the bonding between father and son. All children between 7 and 12 years old can participate in the Daddy No. 1 show. However, children must attend auditions to participate in the show. These aspirants can participate in auditions held in different parts of Karnataka state.

Interested candidates can register for the audition of Daddy No.1 on the official website of Zee5.com.

Daddy No.1 Audition 2021

This article explains the online process to apply for the Zee5 Daddy No.1 audition on the official portal and full details.

Daddy Number 1 Show Overview

Show name Daddy number 1 Telecasting channel Zee kannada Show appearance Game based The participants Father and children age category 7 to 12 years application system Online

Zee5 Daddy No.1 Show Details

Let’s see the complete details of the popular Zee 5 Daddy No. 1 show among Kannada people. This is useful for candidates who want to participate in the Zee5 Daddy No.1 show.

Participating children must be between 7 years and 12 years of age.

Children wishing to be shortlisted for the show must attend the audition.

For this, applicants should first register online on the Zee5.com portal.

Auditions will be held in different parts of Karnataka.

In the first episode, about 5 teams will participate in the show.

The contestants will then qualify for the final round.

After qualifying several rounds, the father of the winning child will be crowned as Daddy No.1.

How to apply Zee Kannada Daddy No.1 audition @ zee5.com

Watch us step by step process to apply for the Daddy No.1 show on the official portal.

Visit the official portal of Zee5, or you can download the Zee5 app.

It takes online applicants to the bottom of the home page.

Applicants should search and click on the Daddy No.1 registration link.

It then redirects online users to the Daddy No.1 registration form.

Candidates should enter personal details, address details, family details, selection audition location, and other details in the application form.

Applicants should verify all the details and click on submit button.

If you are shortlisted for the audition, the Daddy No.1 audition team will contact you.

Note: In this example, there is no news about the audition dates and the online registration form is also not made available online. We will keep you updated once and for all the details after the official announcement.

Zee5 official website

Zee5 mobile app

Daddy No.1 Audition 2021 FAQ