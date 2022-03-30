Daddy Yankee Tickets in Argentina: When They Go on Sale and Where to Buy Them

Daddy Yankee Will give a concert in Argentina on October 1 in the middle of what will be their tour “The Last Around the World Tour”, Fans of the famous reggaeton star wait for ticket sales to start and Rumors are swirling about the price of the tickets and the day they will go on sale.

So far, the only thing that can be confirmed is that Daddy Yankee tickets in Argentina will not be issued this Wednesday, March 30. At first it was believed that tickets for his 2022 show in Buenos Aires would go on sale today, but that was just an illusion.

According to the artist’s record label, cartel recordsThis March 30th you’ll be able to buy tickets for Daddy’s…