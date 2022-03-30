Daddy Yankee Tickets on Sale in Chile Starting This Wednesday

“Last lap” is the name of whose farewell journey Daddy Yankee Which has a date in Chile and which has confirmed the start of its ticket sales.

Will introduce himself as “Bigg Boss” The next 29 September at a venue not yet specified (the monumental stadium is rumoured) and tickets will be available for this presentation it’s wednesday 30 Feather artist website,

Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez, his real name, announced a few days ago what would be his farewell to the musical, which will begin on August 10 in the United States and in South America, right in Chile.