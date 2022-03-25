Daffodil Day 2022: The early cancer signs you should look out for

Today, programs are being organized across the country to commemorate Daffodil Day.

For the first time since 2019, individual events are being held, as well as a number of online events.

These include participating in the Irish Cancer Society’s Step Challenge, which includes a commitment to take 279,000 steps in the month of March.

You can also become a “hero from home” by raising money for cancer research by connecting with gamers around Ireland in a charity stream with money going to “Night Nurses, our Cancer Support Line and our Daffodil Centre”.

But if you’re worried that you might get sick, cancer. ie There are early signs and symptoms to watch out for.

It is important that you take care of your body…