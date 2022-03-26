Daffodil Day sellers return after three-year absence

Volunteers across the country were out in the sun today to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society, three years after the last face-to-face Daffodil Day.

Covid-19 has taken its toll; Usually the number of people selling daffodils is small, but the charity’s CEO Avril Power said there are other ways to donate that include online or in-store at Centra’s shops.

He hoped that people would continue to support the Irish Cancer Society, which relies on donations to pay for research and the many services it provides.

“Daffodil Day is the day we come together, give hope to people and raise vital funds for our free services like life-saving cancer research and counseling,” said Ms. Power.

Mick McCarthy, former manager of the Republic of Ireland, ambassador for the charity,…