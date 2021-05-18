LATEST

Daily Briefing May 18 – Increasingly high-tech Hamas a new frontier for IDF – The Times of Israel

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East, and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday.

Today’s panel comprises military correspondent Judah Ari Gross and United States correspondent Jacob Magid from New York, along with host Amanda Borschel-Dan.

We open the program with a sobering update of the continued fighting on several fronts over the Shavuot holiday. Gross describes the recent rocket fire toward Israel’s northern border, and explains the significance of efforts in Lebanon and Jordan in which protesters attempted to illegally rush the border and cross into Israel.

We learn about Hamas’s recent use of more experimental high-tech warfare, including aerial drones and unmanned submarines, and how the IDF has thus far been able to neutralize the new threats.

Magid describes the Biden administration’s response, as opposed to the more progressive factions of the Democratic party. US President Joe Biden’s call for a ceasefire was carefully worded, but he joined a growing chorus of international leaders.

Finally, we look at the global community’s efforts to push and negotiate a ceasefire, and how as the IDF fires on “complicated” terrorist targets, Israel’s standing may suffer.

Discussed articles include:

IDF downs drone of unclear origin approaching northern Israel

Six rockets fired from Lebanon, fall short of Israel border; IDF hits back

IDF says it thwarted underwater drone attack by Hamas from northern Gaza

Biden speaks with Netanyahu, expresses ‘support for a ceasefire’

UN General Assembly to meet on Gaza as US blocks 3rd Security Council resolution

