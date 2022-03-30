Close sticky video

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 29

As of 12:45PM EDT today, there are no restrictions on purchases or important decisions. Moon is in Pisces

moon alert

As of 12:45PM EDT today, there are no restrictions on purchases or important decisions. Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-Apr 19)

This is a good day to look at your feelings and acknowledge them. Don’t ignore them or split them somewhere in the mental box. (That’s because everything you hide from yourself may be controlling you without you even being aware of it.)

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

,


Read Full News