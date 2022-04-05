daily roundup (April 5, 2022)

Ninjacart partners with Avanti Finance to launch innovative credit products focused on the agri value chain

﻿Ninjacart﻿ has expanded its capabilities within the agri-tech space championing digital financial inclusivity through a strategic partnership with Avanti Finance.

Through this alliance, Ninjacart and Avanti Finance will work to provide easy access to credit products as well as leverage unique technology capabilities and resources for the upliftment of the agri value chain community. It will co-create and make available relevant credit products to the Agri community at a reasonable cost, thereby helping them manage their cash flow, improve their working capital and alleviate their financial hardships, according to a statement.

