Dairy Girls cast I full season 3 character list for Channel 4 comedy

The new season promises a brush with the law for our Dairy Girls, and the introduction of an indecently handsome plumber who has the potential to wreak havoc within the Quinn family.

Read everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Derry Girls Season 3.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn

Erin Quinn, played by Saoirse Monica Jackson in Dairy Girls

Who is Erin Quinn? An aspiring writer hiding her teenage insecurities, Erin’s family life forms the basis of the series — while fans are sure that a romance between Erin and James is on the cards in Season 3.

