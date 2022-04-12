Dairy Girls season 3 cast, release date, timing and how to watch

it’s been a long wait dairy girls season three — but the highly acclaimed comedy series is officially back tonight (April 12).

Erin Quinn and her friends definitely won’t do well in the first episode of the last series, titled The Night Before.

“Tomorrow is GCSE results day, and when passion is high, confidence is at rock bottom. They definitely need a plan,” reads the episode’s synopsis. “Back home, a new member of the Quinn family is causing chaos in the neighborhood.

The Night Before which will air tonight on Channel 4 at 21.15 hrs – on Channel 4+1 at 22.15 hrs with repeat playing.