Dairy Girls season 3 release date 2022 confirmed on Channel 4

Season 3 Episode 1 is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 12 at 9.15 PM on Channel 4.

The third season will again be six episodes long, and the world premiere of the global hit ’90s comedy series will take place in Derry next Thursday, April 7.

Writer Lisa McGee, the show’s stars and crew are expected to hit the red carpet outside Derry’s Omniplex Cinema on Thursday evening, before joining invited guests for a preview screening of the new season.

The trailer for the long-awaited third and final series of the critically acclaimed, award-winning Derry Girls was released on St. Patrick’s Day.