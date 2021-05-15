Daisy Shah looked quite beautiful in lehenga, no longer working in Bollywood

There are many actresses in Bollywood who got an opportunity to make a debut, but at the moment she is wandering unemployed, this list also includes the name of actress Daisy Shah, who is seen in Salman Khan’s film Jai Ho.

Let me know that she has also appeared in the film Race 3 with Salman, Daisy Shah has also been seen in some Gujarati films. For information, tell that this actress is very active on social media.

Recently, she has posted some pictures in which she looks very cute in a silver color lehenga which you can see in these pictures.

Let me tell you that this actress keeps sharing videos of her workouts too many times and she is nothing short of fashion inspiration for girls.