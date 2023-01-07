LATEST

Dakar Rally.. Al-Attiyah retains the lead, and Al-Rajhi wins the seventh stage

Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah retained the lead in the Dakar Desert Rally in Saudi Arabia, while Saudi Yazid Al-Rajhi won Saturday the title of the seventh stage, which witnessed the cancellation of the motorcycle category due to weather conditions.

After his big problems, which cost him five hours and 28 minutes on Friday, Al-Rajhi fought (overdrive) aboard a Toyota and settled the 333-kilometer stage between Riyadh and Dawadmi, with a time of 3 hours and 6 minutes, ahead of the two Prodrive cars of the Lithuanian Vedotas Zala (Teletonica) and the French Guerlain Chichri (Jay). CK).

“Finally we had a good day,” al-Rajhi said, despite “deceptive navigation in some places.”

On the other hand, the Audi team had a bad day, as did the weather. Swede Matthias Ekström led the time at kilometer 196, before retiring due to a technical problem.

His Spanish colleague Carlos Sainz tried to save him, but he was invaluable minutes late due to his distance from the top of the standings, following a collision on Friday, also tested by the French champion Stephane Peterhansel, who was forced to withdraw.

As for Al-Attiyah, the four-time defending champion, he finished fourteenth in the stage, 19:12 minutes behind the winner, to remain at the top of the overall standings, 1:01:04 hours ahead of his South African teammate, Toyota Gazoo Racing Henk Latigan.

This stage was reorganized due to the heavy rains that fell on Tuesday in the north of the country, so the sixth stage was shortened and the seventh was canceled for tired riders and due to frost and rain.

American Skylar Hawes retained the lead in front of Australian Toby Price and Argentine Kevin Benavides.

Overall ranking of the top five in the car category:

1- Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota Gazoo Racing) 27:26:23 hours

2- South African Henk Lategan (Toyota Gazoo Racing), a difference of 1:01:04 hours

3- Brazilian Lucas Moraes (overdrive), 1:11:24m

4- South African Giniel de Villiers (Toyota Gazoo Racing), a difference of 1:36:47 hours

5- French Sebastien Loeb (Bahrain Red Extreme), 1:54:17m

Overall ranking of the top five in the motorcycle category:

1- American Skylar Hawes (Husqvarna), 26:31:52 hours

2- Australian Toby Price (KTM), 1:55 minutes behind

3- Argentine Kevin Benavides (KTM), with a difference of 7:01 d

4- Frenchman Adrian van Beveren (Monster Energy), 7:33 d

5- Spain’s Juan Barreda Port (Monster Energy), by 10:57 d.

