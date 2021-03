Daksha Nagarkar (Actress) Bio, Wiki, Age, Instagram, Fav & Images »todayssnews

Daksha Nagarkar is an actress, known for Zombie Reddy (2021), Hora Hori (2015) and Hushaaru (2018). Daksha Nagarkar was born on 17 Jun 1995 in Mumbai, Maharashtra., India

Her debut Telugu film is Hora Hori which was delivered in 2015 and she made her presentation in this film. She at that point showed up in the Hushaaru Telugu film which additionally coming in auditorium 2018.

Name Daksha Nagarkar Real Name Daksha Nagarkar Nickname Daksha Profession Actor and Writer Date of Birth 17 June 1995 Age 26 years old (in 2021) Zodiac sign Cancer Father Name Dinesh Mother Name Sadhana Siblings Brother(s):Karunakaran

Sister(s): Not Known Religion Hinduism Educational Qualification Not Known School Not Known College Not Known Hobbies Dance, Reading, Watching movies, Travelling Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Debut Hora Hori (2015) Nationality Indian Married No Ex-Boyfriends No Husband / Boyfriends Single Children No Current City Delhi, India

Daksha Nagarkar Favorites

Hobbies: Dance, Reading, Watching movies, Travelling

Favorite Actor: Not Known

Fav Movie: Not Known

Favorite Actress: Not Known

Favorite Food: Not Known

Favorite Destination: Not Known

Favorite Color: Red

Fav Sportsman: Dhoni

Height, Weight & Physical Stats

Height In feet – 5 Feet 5 Inches

In cm – 1.63cm

In meters – 1.63meters Weight In Kilograms – 55kg

In Pounds – 121lbs Body Measurements

BRA SIZE/BREAST:

Waist :

Hips : 34-24-36 inches

34B

24inches

36inches Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black