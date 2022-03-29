Dalbi residents ‘over it’ and ready to claim homes, businesses after four floods in five months

Frustrated flood victims in the western Queensland city of Dalby say they are looking to move on after four floods in five months engulfed homes and businesses.

The flood level reached a peak in Dalbi at 3.6 meters in the early hours of Tuesday due to heavy overnight rains.

“When you can hear water running under the bed, it really wasn’t a good idea to try to sleep,” said Dalby local Barry Russell.

“It was dry on Sunday, and then 24 hours later we found an inland river. Although it could be worse, [we] Might be down in Lismore.”

Myle Creek dipped just 10 centimeters below 2011 levels, but several homes were inundated and hundreds of…