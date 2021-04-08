Dale Earnhardt Jr. and His Wife Have a Heartwarmingly Strange Yearly Tradition – Miracle | Pure Sports

LATEST

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, in 2015. At the time, Amy was his fiancee.

Older NASCAR fans have to feel a twinge of melancholy seeing Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, raise a family.

On the one hand, the Earnhardts have two children and are building something special beyond racing. However, it serves as yet another reminder that time flies by, especially as Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s youngest son rapidly approaches age 50.

Dale Jr. and Amy have been together for over a decade, and they naturally have some unique aspects to their relationship.

Contents hide
1 Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife have a Valentine’s Day tradition
2 Dale and Amy have been married since 2016
3 Dale Earnhardt Jr. is happy with his life right now

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife have a Valentine’s Day tradition

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy. | Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Recently Asked by Multiple NASCAR Teams to Race but Wife Shut Them All Down and Refused to Grant Permission

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a bit of a romantic, and Amy Earnhardt is fully willing to indulge him.

E! transcribed comments that Earnhardt made in a 2015 appearance on Live! With Kelly and Michael. When discussing Valentine’s Day in the Earnhardt household, Dale Jr. explained the tradition that he and Amy — then his girlfriend — followed each year.

“We drive to the drug store and we go in one at a time. I go in or she’ll go in first and we’ll sit in the car and we’ll go in and buy the cheapest candy we can find for each other. Then we hide it in our little bags and we take it back to the motorcoach and divvy it out.”

There was no drug store involved when Dale proposed to Amy later that year. Earnhardt popped the question at a church in Germany in June 2015.

Dale and Amy have been married since 2016

RELATED: How Many Children Does Dale Earnhardt Jr. Have?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has come a long way since the baby-faced driver who was best known simply for being Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s son.

Look no further than how Earnhardt ended 2016, and we’re not talking about his injury-plagued Cup Series season. Earnhardt and his longtime fiancee, Amy Reimann, wed on Dec. 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in North Carolina.

Less than a year later, Earnhardt participated in a Cup Series race for the final time. At least, that’s been the case thus far. The veteran racer hasn’t performed his best Satchel Paige impression and suddenly returned to the sport’s highest level after several years away.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is happy with his life right now

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Believes His Dad Would Have Been Proud of Him Because of His Wife

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is still active in the NASCAR world, even if he’s not racing every Sunday in the Cup Series anymore.

Earnhardt still does his Dale Jr. Download podcast, and he is a NASCAR announcer for NBC. The longtime driver participated in an Xfinity Series race every year from 2018 through 2020.

When he’s not working, Earnhardt Jr. and Amy are managing being parents. Their first daughter, Isla Rose, was born in April 2018. The two welcomed their second daughter, Nicole Lorraine, in October 2020.

This has been a fun and busy journey for Earnhardt Jr., a two-time winner of the Daytona 500. But at this point in his life, it seems the simple pleasures — changing diapers, recording podcasts, and enjoying candy with his wife — are more than enough for him.

