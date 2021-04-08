Dale Earnhardt Jr. ‘Completely Floored’ by Fan’s Stunning Gift Involving His Dad’s NASCAR Career – Miracle | Pure Sports

Dale Earnhardt Sr. remains one of the most popular drivers in NASCAR history. Since his passing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has worked to keep his father’s legacy strong by acquiring items from his racing days. One of those instances left him in awe after receiving a one-of-a-kind gift from a fan connected to his dad’s career.

Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s NASCAR legacy

Since Dale Earnhardt Sr. tragically passed away, there has been a greater appreciation for his impact on the sport.

Earnhardt was a trailblazer during his time on the track as he helped lift NASCAR to greater heights. Beyond his success with seven Cup Series championships, he had the personality and driving style that made him the sports’ most popular driver.

His approach to racing earned him “The Intimidator” nickname that thrust him further in NASCAR lore. Dale Sr.’s legacy has only grown stronger since his death, something that Dale Earnhardt Jr. has continued to fuel over the years.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ‘Completely floored’ by fan’s stunning gift involving his dad’s NASCAR career

Moments ago a fellas walked up and handed me my fathers 2001 IROC uniform. Quite emotional exchange. Completely floored me. Many thanks. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 24, 2015

Over the years, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has taken great pride in acquiring pieces from his father’s illustrious NASCAR career.

His efforts have also seen him come away with gifts from fans involving items from his dad’s racing days. One of those instances occurred in July 2015, after he voiced on Twitter that someone handed him Dale Sr.’s 2001 IROC (International Race of Champions) uniform that left him speechless.

“Moments ago, a fella walked up and handed me my father’s 2001 IROC uniform,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “Quite emotional exchange. Completely floored me. Many thanks.”

His dad wore the firesuit for the International Race of Champions event at Daytona International Speedway, two days before his tragic passing at the Daytona 500.

Earnhardt Sr. had tremendous success in those races as he won 11 times in 59 appearances. In that final go-around in 2001, he started from the pole position and finished seventh.

Less than a month after receiving the unexpected gift, Earnhardt Jr. took to social media to post a photo of himself in his father’s 2001 IROC uniform before he put it away in storage. All in all, it’s another piece of his dad’s career that he will always cherish.

Connection to Dale Sr. remains strong

Despite stepping into retirement from racing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has maintained a stable connection to NASCAR.

Much of which is fueled by his desire to keep his father’s legacy strong and prominent in the sport’s history. It has led him to start up the Dale Jr. Download, a weekly podcast where he often has guests associated with the sport.

Earnhardt Jr. has voiced on his podcast in several instances that he would love just to have people on to only talk about his father. However, he has chosen to expand that to help bring more attention to the sport beyond his dad’s career.

The 46-year-old has also gone the route of taking a job in the broadcast booth for NBC Sports covering races. Beyond that, he continues to participate in matters involving his father, such as restoring Dale Sr.’s 1984 Chevy nova that he used in a couple of NASCAR seasons.

Earnhardt Jr. spent $190,000 to acquire the vehicle, which he has fully restored and is in line to use as the pace car for an Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway next month.

It’s quite clear that his continued efforts speak to not only his love of the sport but also his unrelenting desire to bring pride to his family’s name.