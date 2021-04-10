LATEST

Dale Earnhardt Sr. Once Signed an Unusual Autograph, Which Featured Some High Praise for a NASCAR Rival – Miracle | Pure Sports

Avatar
By
Posted on
Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt exchange congratulations after the 1994 NASCAR campaign.

Even if you aren’t a big-time motorsports fan, you’re probably pretty familiar with Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Petty. During their time on the NASCAR circuit, both the Intimidator and the King established themselves as talented—not to mention fearless—drivers. On the track, neither man would stand on ceremony at the cost of claiming a checkered flag.

On one occasion, though, Richard Petty showed a softer side and approached Dale Earnhardt with an unusual request: the King wanted an autograph. Despite his intimidating persona, Earnhardt not only complied but added a classy message to his competitor.

Contents hide
1 Richard Petty earned his title as the ‘King’ of NASCAR
2 Dale Earnhardt had a less-than-ideal first encounter with Richard Petty
3 Dale Earnhardt would later sign a heartfelt autograph for the King

Richard Petty earned his title as the ‘King’ of NASCAR

RELATED: Richard Petty Once Celebrated the Fourth of July by Making NASCAR History and Eating Kentucky Fried Chicken With Ronald Reagan

While it’s been quite a while since he’s climbed behind the wheel of a stock car, Richard Petty still looms large over the NASCAR scene. When you look at his resume, that continued star status makes sense.

Petty actually proved to be a talented football player in his youth but eventually realized that his future was behind the wheel rather than on the gridiron. He followed his father’s footsteps into auto racing and made his NASCAR debut at age 21; he promptly claimed the Rookie of the Year crown, setting the precedent for his legendary career.

Other than a brief spell as a drag racer, Petty became an ever-present on the NASCAR scene. He wasn’t just part of the furniture, though; he was a legitimate competitor, vying to win every race. And win, he did.

While you could devote an entire book to Richard Petty’s accomplishments, his NASCAR Hall of Fame profile sums things up nicely. He “has racked up most wins (200), most poles (123), tied for most championships (seven), most wins in a season (27), most Daytona 500 wins (seven), most consecutive wins (10), and most starts (1,185).” That’s certainly a resume fit for the King.

Dale Earnhardt had a less-than-ideal first encounter with Richard Petty

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Sr. Once Received a Troubling Death Threat Because of His ‘Dirty Driving’

There’s a reason why Dale Earnhardt was known as ‘the Intimidator;’ he wasn’t afraid of pushing the envelope—or trading paint—en route to the finish line. While that attitude helped make him a racing legend, it also rubbed Richard Petty the wrong way on at least one occasion.

During the opening lap of the 1980 Virginia 500, Earnhardt caused a nine-car wreck; Petty was one of the unlucky few knocked out of the action. Unsurprisingly, the veteran didn’t appreciate the up-and-coming driver’s reckless actions behind the wheel.

“So I went over and said, ‘Don’t let that happen again,” Petty explained on the Dale Jr. Download, miming jabbing in a finger into someone’s chest. “I gave him one of those finger [pointing] deals. And that’s the first time I remember Dale Earnhardt.”

Dale Earnhardt would later sign a heartfelt autograph for the King

Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt exchange congratulations after the 1994 NASCAR campaign.

Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty shake hands in front of the Winston Cup | Dozier Mobley/Getty Images

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Sr. Prophetically Predicted Jeff Gordon’s NASCAR Greatness When He Introduced Him to Dale Jr.

Despite that awkward first encounter, Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt eventually developed a mutual respect for each other. That was on full display in 1993, when the two men crossed paths at the Waldorf-Astoria.

“Richard reached into his inside coat pocket and pulled out a slip of paper,” said ESPN’s Jerry Punch, according to a 1994 Baltimore Sun story. “He handed it to Earnhardt and asked for his autograph. Earnhardt thought it was a joke at first, but Richard said he was very serious and would Dale please sign for him.”

Yes, you read that correctly. Richard Petty, the man known as the King, asked another driver for his autograph. That reality wasn’t lost on Earnhardt, who added an extra message to his signature.

Earnhardt looked very moved, and he signed the paper, ‘To the King, you’ll always be the greatest, Dale Earnhardt.’

The Baltimore Sun

When they were behind the wheel, Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty were two of the top competitors that NASCAR has ever known. Away from the track, though, the two men recognized—and appreciated—each other’s talents.

Game, as they say, recognizes game.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
868
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
864
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
830
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
808
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
784
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
767
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
759
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
712
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
678
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
675
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top