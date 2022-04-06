Dallas-Fort Worth breaks 87-year-old record as temperatures climb to 95 degrees

The Dallas-Fort Worth area broke a nearly 90-year record in temperature Tuesday hit 95 degree At DFW International Airport.

The previous record for the day was set in 1935, when the temperature reached 89. According to the National Weather Service,

Average high temperatures for April are in the mid 70s, according to weather service, While it is unusual for temperatures to rise above 90 degrees in the first few months of the year, it is not unprecedented.

In January 1911, it reached 93 degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth, setting a record high for the month. A record high was set for February in 1904, when a temperature of 96 degrees was recorded.

Tuesday’s warm weather is not expected, however, as a cold front will send low temperatures in the mid 40s and 50s…