Dallas Maves record historic points in first half vs Lakers

In the Dallas Mavericks’ 128-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, he scored his historic first half of 82 points. This was the highest-scoring half the Lakers had since relocating from Minneapolis prior to the 1960–61 season.

Luka Doncic set the tone for the Mavericks in the opening half with 25 points, five rebounds and six assists. Dallas finished this 24-minute stretch, shooting 27-48 (56.3 percent) off the floor, 12-23 (52.3 percent) in 3 seconds and 16-17 (94.1 percent) on free throws.

Expectations weren’t high for the Lakers in Tuesday’s game. Not much is going well for Los Angeles, as it has posted just a 4-12 record since the All-Star break…