Dallas Stars Game Day: 3/26/22 vs Vancouver Canucks

The Dallas Stars returned home for another one-game homestand Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver is currently four points behind Dallas for the final playoff spot in the West. The Stars enter tonight’s game just three points behind Nashville (first wild card) and four points behind St. Louis (third in Central).

Stars Depth Forced Decision Hard

Stars are entering uncharted territory when it comes to depth within their lineup. With Vladislav Nemstnikov and Scott Wedgwood playing excellent throughout the lineup, Dallas suddenly feels like an enviable team. Don’t get me wrong, this is a great problem. But, it also forces head coach Rick Bones to make some tough decisions at night.

RELATED: The Stars Are…