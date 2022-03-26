Dalton Smith knocks out Ray Moylette at Leeds Arena to preserve unbeaten professional record and claim third career title

Win: Sheffield’s Dalton Smith. Pictured: Mark Robinson Photography / Matchroom.

After Smith dominated for 10 rounds, Moylet’s corner threw in the towel after two knockdowns in quick succession in the final round.

The win saw Smith, who has now recorded eight knockouts in his 10 victories, crowned the WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Champion.

Sign up for our daily newspaper I newspaper cut off noise

Although the Sheffield man was comfortable for most of the competition, in seventh he was deducted two points for a low blow and a round later was given a final warning after catching Moylet below the belt for the second time.