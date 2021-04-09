DAM Vs NSSR Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks Goals Saudi Arabian league

Finally, the Saudi Arabian league 2020 -21 match will be played between the team Damac FC and Al- Nasar on 9th April at Prince Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Khamis Mushait. The match is scheduled to be played at 9:35 pm. Viewers are excited to watch their favorite team win the match. So let’s start the prediction with team Al- Nassr (NSSR) who has played a total of 24 matches in the league. The team had won 10 matches, lost 8 matches and 6 matches were declared a draw. The team NSSR had recently played a match on 20th March against the team Al- Baton, where they have scored 7 goals and the opponent team, failed to score any goal and lost the match.

The team NSSR is at 5 the position in the league standings. The team DAM hat played a total of 24 matches in the League. The team has won 6 matches, lost 12 matches and 6 matches resulted in a tie. Previously they have played a match on 21 March against the team Abba where they scored 4 goals and the opponent team stuck at 3 goals and lost the match. The team is at 14th position in the league standings. There are probabilities of team NSSR winning today’s match.

DAM vs NSSR Live Score:

Match: DAM vs NSSR Saudi Arabian League 2020-21

Date: 9th April

Time: 09:30 PM

Venue: Prince Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Thursday Mushait

Damac FC (DAM) Squad:

Abdulla Al-Samtai, Mohanad Al Najai, Sami Kassar, Mansour Hamzi, Aubin Kouakou, Mohammed Al-Shahrani, Muhannad Fallatah, Mohammed Harzan Mohsen, Abdulwahab Jafar, Ayman Al-Hujaili, Mohamad Atiah, Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani, Tariq Mohammed, Sami Al-Najei, Bilel Saidani, Ibrahim Chenihi, Mohamed Hassan, Abdullah Khtab, Yahya Dagriri, Saed Sharhany, Ramzi Sawlan, Muteb Hamed, Aqeel Zaila, Mansour Almuwallad, Mazen Abusharara, Emilio Zelaya

Al-Nassr (NSSR) Squad:

Abdulrahman Al-Obaid, Jin-Su Kim, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Basil Yousef Al-Sayyali, Osama Yousef Alkhalaf, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Anazi, Fahad Al Jumalah, Abdulmajees, Khalol Al-Absi, Saud Zaydan, Khalid Al Ghuwainem, Abdullaziz Al-Dawsari, Sami Al-Najei, Ali Al-Hassan, Ayman Yahya, Abdullah Alkhaibar, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Nawaf Alshenashini, Raed Al-Ghamdi, Firas Albirakan, Abderazak Hamdallah

DAM vs NSSR Dream 11 Prediction:

The team NSSR has played a match on 15th March against the team Al-Ahil Saudi where the opposing team scored 1 goal and team NSSr managed to score 2 goals and won the match. The team DAM has played a match on 16th March against the team Al-Ettifaq where the opponent team scored one goal and team DAM failed to score any goal and lost the match.

The key player of the team DAM will be Condtantin Budescu, Abdullah Al-Barrih, Damagoj Antolic, and Farouk Chafal. The key players of team NSSr will be Gonzalo Martinez, Waleed Abdullah, and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem. To know more about this article stay connected to us.