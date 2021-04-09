ENTERTAINMENT

DAM Vs NSSR Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks Goals Saudi Arabian league

Avatar
By
Posted on
DAM Vs NSSR Live Score

Finally, the Saudi Arabian league 2020 -21 match will be played between the team Damac FC and Al- Nasar on 9th April at Prince Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Khamis Mushait. The match is scheduled to be played at 9:35 pm. Viewers are excited to watch their favorite team win the match. So let’s start the prediction with team Al- Nassr (NSSR) who has played a total of 24 matches in the league. The team had won 10 matches, lost 8 matches and 6 matches were declared a draw. The team NSSR had recently played a match on 20th March against the team Al- Baton, where they have scored 7 goals and the opponent team, failed to score any goal and lost the match.

DAM Vs NSSR Live Score

The team NSSR is at 5 the position in the league standings. The team DAM hat played a total of 24 matches in the League. The team has won 6 matches, lost 12 matches and 6 matches resulted in a tie. Previously they have played a match on 21 March against the team Abba where they scored 4 goals and the opponent team stuck at 3 goals and lost the match. The team is at 14th position in the league standings. There are probabilities of team NSSR winning today’s match.

DAM vs NSSR Live Score:

Match: DAM vs NSSR Saudi Arabian League 2020-21
Date: 9th April
Time: 09:30 PM
Venue: Prince Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Thursday Mushait

Damac FC (DAM) Squad:

Abdulla Al-Samtai, Mohanad Al Najai, Sami Kassar, Mansour Hamzi, Aubin Kouakou, Mohammed Al-Shahrani, Muhannad Fallatah, Mohammed Harzan Mohsen, Abdulwahab Jafar, Ayman Al-Hujaili, Mohamad Atiah, Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani, Tariq Mohammed, Sami Al-Najei, Bilel Saidani, Ibrahim Chenihi, Mohamed Hassan, Abdullah Khtab, Yahya Dagriri, Saed Sharhany, Ramzi Sawlan, Muteb Hamed, Aqeel Zaila, Mansour Almuwallad, Mazen Abusharara, Emilio Zelaya

Al-Nassr (NSSR) Squad:

Abdulrahman Al-Obaid, Jin-Su Kim, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Basil Yousef Al-Sayyali, Osama Yousef Alkhalaf, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Anazi, Fahad Al Jumalah, Abdulmajees, Khalol Al-Absi, Saud Zaydan, Khalid Al Ghuwainem, Abdullaziz Al-Dawsari, Sami Al-Najei, Ali Al-Hassan, Ayman Yahya, Abdullah Alkhaibar, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Nawaf Alshenashini, Raed Al-Ghamdi, Firas Albirakan, Abderazak Hamdallah

DAM vs NSSR Dream 11 Prediction:

The team NSSR has played a match on 15th March against the team Al-Ahil Saudi where the opposing team scored 1 goal and team NSSr managed to score 2 goals and won the match. The team DAM has played a match on 16th March against the team Al-Ettifaq where the opponent team scored one goal and team DAM failed to score any goal and lost the match.

The key player of the team DAM will be Condtantin Budescu, Abdullah Al-Barrih, Damagoj Antolic, and Farouk Chafal. The key players of team NSSr will be Gonzalo Martinez, Waleed Abdullah, and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
823
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
821
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
791
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
768
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
761
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
751
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
713
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
647
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
646
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top