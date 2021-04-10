DAM vs NSSR Live Score Saudi Professional League Damac FC Vs Al Nassr FC Scorecard

Keep the level of your excitement high as we are here with the strongest face-off between “Damac (DAM)” vs “Nassr (NSSR)”. The square off will gonna start out at 9:35 pm on April 9, 2021. The match will gonna take place in Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium under the Saudi Professional League. Let’s have look at some essential details of tonight’s face-off.

DAM vs NSSR Live Score

DAM vs NSSR Match Details

Teams: “Damac (DAM)” vs “Nassr (NSSR)”

League: Saudi Pro League

Date: April 9th, 2021

Time: 09:35 PM

Day: Friday

Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

“Damac (DAM)” dream 11 match preview:-

Damac has been remained unbeaten in their last three games. The team has been played against ABHA and they have made 3 rums while the opponent team has been made 4 runs. Damac is at the 15th position in the league table while waiting for pocketing more points on Friday.

“Nassr (NSSR)” dream 11 match preview:-

Nassar, he’s been done pretty well on their last matches. They got the chance to play 26 games and pocketed 10 wins while their 6 matches have been drawn and they have failed on the eight matches. They have collected 36 points at their name, the team is just 9 points far from come on the top list, while two points away from the come on the top four of the Saudi Arabia League. The team is aiming to get shrug off the loss and register their name on the winning list.

DAM vs NSSR Dream11 Team

B. Jones

S. Vittor,

A. Al-Amri,

F. Chafal,

S. Al-Ghanam

G. Martinez,

M. Hamzi,

K. Al-Ghannam,

D. Antonlic

E. Zelaya (Vice-Captain)

A. Hamdallah (Captain)

“Damac (DAM)” vs “Nassr (NSSR)” match prediction of dream 11 teams:-

Let’s look at the previous data of the squaring teams both are done pretty well in their last games. While team Nassar has more chances to win the upcoming match tonight as they are far better than their opponent team. These are the prediction, well the real game is yet to be revealed thus to get the details don’t forget to follow us and stay groove.