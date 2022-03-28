Dame Jane Campion wins Oscar for Best Director for ‘Power of the Dog’

Dame Jane Campion Receives Academy Award for “Best Director”dog powerShe has become the third woman to receive the award in the 94-year history of the Oscars.



Photo: 2022 Getty Images

The New Zealand native is the only woman to receive the honor for directing alongside Katherine Bigelow and Chloe Zhao.

“I love directing because it’s a deep dive into the story, yet the act of revealing the world can be overwhelming,” Campion said in her acceptance speech, which she read from a sheet of paper.

“The good thing is I’m not alone,” she said, and then thanked the cast and crew of my film.

Campion, 67, was previously nominated for his…