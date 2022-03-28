Jane Campion accepts the Directing award for The Power of the Dog onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Dame Jane Campion wins Oscar for Best Director for ‘Power of the Dog’

The New Zealand native is the only woman to receive the honor for directing alongside Katherine Bigelow and Chloe Zhao.

“I love directing because it’s a deep dive into the story, yet the act of revealing the world can be overwhelming,” Campion said in her acceptance speech, which she read from a sheet of paper.

“The good thing is I’m not alone,” she said, and then thanked the cast and crew of my film.

Campion, 67, was previously nominated for his…

