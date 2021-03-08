“Damian Lillard and Steph Curry are better for the All-Star Game, not for the playoffs”: the Bayless trolls troll themselves again with another terrific ‘take’. sport

Skip Buyless takes to Twitter to say that Damien Lillard and Steph Curry have games that are better suited for ASG and not for the playoffs.

If the 2021 NBA All-Star Game can be combined into one or two words, the words ‘lobes and 3s’ will be most prominent. With no defense yet at ASG, the All-Stars settled for lob dunks and shots from beyond the arc on most possessions. The game’s point, however, is the mastery of Damien Lillard and Steph Curry from 3-point land.

Curry had already warmed himself from the city after dropping 31 points en route to the championship for his second 3-point competition. Damian Lillard started shutting down ASG with guns, as he rained shots from beyond the half-court line on several occasions, following which Curry followed suit.

Also read: “LeBron James is a selective activist”: Lakers star returns to not openly advocate Kovid-19 vaccine ahead of 2021 NBA All-Star Game

Aside from the reaction of Drymond Green and the crowd of NBA personalities on social media, two deep range snipers ended the first half with two bombs off the court. One of these personalities was Skip Buyless.

Skips Belles goes on Damien Lillard and Steph Curry.

After a combined 60 points from Dame and Steph for Team Lebron, who were beyond the arc, Skip Bayless decided to take shots at both, once again on Twitter.

He claims that they are better suited to the way Curry and Lillard play. The exhibition Games like the All-Star Game, not the playoffs.

Steph and Dame now have a better game for the All-Star Games than the big playoff games. Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 8, 2021

Also read: Qui Leonard feels no energy or excitement ahead of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game: “Atlanta usually reverses a lot, but this year it’s dead for us”

It makes no sense either because Steph is a 3x champion and Dame finished 2 playoff series at a walk-off buzzer beater from 3-point range.

Certainly, both have a tendency to regularly pull well over 23 feet; But they have proved on many occasions that their ability to do so is much more than a liability. With the level of IQ that both All-Stars possess, they understand that when they should take shots from a game as deep as tonight, it comes to a meaningful game.