LATEST

“Damian Lillard and Steph Curry are better for the All-Star Game, not for the playoffs”: the Bayless trolls troll themselves again with another terrific ‘take’. sport

Posted on
Loading...

Skip Buyless takes to Twitter to say that Damien Lillard and Steph Curry have games that are better suited for ASG and not for the playoffs.

If the 2021 NBA All-Star Game can be combined into one or two words, the words ‘lobes and 3s’ will be most prominent. With no defense yet at ASG, the All-Stars settled for lob dunks and shots from beyond the arc on most possessions. The game’s point, however, is the mastery of Damien Lillard and Steph Curry from 3-point land.

Curry had already warmed himself from the city after dropping 31 points en route to the championship for his second 3-point competition. Damian Lillard started shutting down ASG with guns, as he rained shots from beyond the half-court line on several occasions, following which Curry followed suit.

Also read: “LeBron James is a selective activist”: Lakers star returns to not openly advocate Kovid-19 vaccine ahead of 2021 NBA All-Star Game

Aside from the reaction of Drymond Green and the crowd of NBA personalities on social media, two deep range snipers ended the first half with two bombs off the court. One of these personalities was Skip Buyless.

Skips Belles goes on Damien Lillard and Steph Curry.

After a combined 60 points from Dame and Steph for Team Lebron, who were beyond the arc, Skip Bayless decided to take shots at both, once again on Twitter.

He claims that they are better suited to the way Curry and Lillard play. The exhibition Games like the All-Star Game, not the playoffs.

Also read: Qui Leonard feels no energy or excitement ahead of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game: “Atlanta usually reverses a lot, but this year it’s dead for us”

It makes no sense either because Steph is a 3x champion and Dame finished 2 playoff series at a walk-off buzzer beater from 3-point range.

Certainly, both have a tendency to regularly pull well over 23 feet; But they have proved on many occasions that their ability to do so is much more than a liability. With the level of IQ that both All-Stars possess, they understand that when they should take shots from a game as deep as tonight, it comes to a meaningful game.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
936
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
862
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
754
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
726
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
713
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
691
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });