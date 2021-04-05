Damian Lillard goes off on Twitter troll for saying Steph Curry ‘owns’ him: “I’ll touch $400 million before I turn 35” | The SportsRush

A Twitter troll took to the social media app to let Damian Lillard know that he has no championships, to which Dame replied with his net worth.

In an era filled with superstars forming superteams, Damian Lillard has continually reiterated to Neil Olshey and the Blazers front office that he would love to build a culture and a contender in Portland.

Lillard is most certainly cut from a different cloth, something which he would tell you himself as he took to Instagram to say, “My loyalty is my biggest flaw. I’m too solid for this weird-a** era.”

However, loyalty does not always mean it will lead to success. With Portland being a small market city, the team has not been able to attract any big-name free agents to sign with them, to pair up alongside Dame.

This has resulted in Portland consistently being a team that is a good Playoff team, but can get knocked out anywhere between the first round and the Conference Finals.

Damian Lillard merely sniffed the Finals back in 2019 but was swept by a KD-less Golden State Warriors. Besides the 2019 postseason run, Dame’s Blazers have been punted out of the Playoffs in the first and second round for the past 9 years.

Dame’s continual shortcomings in the postseason have given rise to several trolls online who want to discredit his career. One user in particular, seems to have a struck a nerve with Lillard as he said he has a ‘soundtrack’ for the 6’2 point guard. This would include songs like “Steph Curry owns me”, “No rings”, “I’m Overrated”, and “No Finals”.

Dame wasted no time and responded by saying, “Gonna touch $400M before I’m 35, end of soundtrack. My kids are the only people who own me baby, let that marinate like neckbone juice.”

1. Gone touch 400M before I’m 35 … end of soundtrack … my kids only ppl who own me babyyyyyy let that marinate like neckbone juice https://t.co/NEBihL06KB — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 5, 2021

Damian Lillard has not been one to shy away from the fact that he has had a limited amount of success in the NBA. He claims his allegiance to the Blazers organization and the fact that he can take care of his family is what’s most important to him. So a message from a troll like this would not hurt the 6x All-Star one bit.