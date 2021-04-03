“Damian Lillard is two games away from breaking Michael Jordan’s record”: Blazers’ MVP catching up to ‘GOAT’ with 37th game of 30 points and 10 assists | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Damian Lillard is two games away from breaking Michael Jordan's record": Blazers' MVP catching up to 'GOAT' with 37th game of 30 points and 10 assists

“Damian Lillard is two games away from breaking Michael Jordan’s record”: Blazers' MVP catching up to ‘GOAT’ with 37th game of 30 points and 10 assists

Damian Lillard has recorded 37 30-point and 10-assist games in his career, which is just one game shy of Michael Jordan’s 38.

Damian Lillard has been carrying the team this 2020-21 NBA season. It’s quite ironic as this is perhaps the best team that Lillard has ever been surrounded with since he came into this league. However, due to a slew of injuries to players like CJ McCollum, Zach Collins, and Jusuf Nurkic, the 6’2 point guard has had a lot on his shoulders.

Despite the injuries, Damian Lillard has taken the subpar Blazers to a record well above .500. Following a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland remains as the 6th seed out West with a record of 29-18.

Dame currently leads the league in total points scored this season with 1375 and total 30 point games with 27. If he continues to play at the level he’s been playing at for these first 47 games of the season, he’ll put his name alongside the GOAT himself.

Damian Lillard is set to pass Michael Jordan in most career games with 30 points and 10 assists

Whilst carrying the Blazers to a top 6 seed, Dame has been torching opposing defenses in any which way he can. This is evident from the fact that he is set to pass Michael Jordan’s career 38 games with 30 points and 10 assists. Lillard currently sits a game behind him with 37 such outings but it’s obvious that he’ll catch up to Jordan in no time in this category.

The Portland Trail Blazers are perhaps one of the most unique teams in the NBA. They consistently boast a top 5 offense, with their offense being ranked number 1 these past 15 games, but get absolutely demolished on the defensive end of the floor. In that same 15 game stretch, the Blazers posted up the 30th ranked defense in the league.

Having guards like Dame, CJ, Norman, Carmelo, Enes Kanter, amongst others, it’s quite difficult to have a defense that’s anywhere close to the top 10.

However, the players can’t be the only ones at fault here as head coach Terry Stotts has been notorious for employing defensive schemes that do not match the team they are set to face off against. Not to mention the fact that his management of minutes in the Playoffs is beyond atrocious.

If the Blazers seek to prioritize getting Dame a chip while still in his prime, they need to work on bolstering their defense, before anything else.

