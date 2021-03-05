“Damian Lillard Must Move to New York”: Stephen A. Smith says fans are being robbed of the Blazers star’s talent, wanting to see him on the Knicks. sport

Stephen A. Smith claims Damian Lillard needs to step into a bigger market and suggests he join New York.

Stephen A. Smith never hesitated to admit that he had been a lifelong New York fan. However, being a Knicks fan for the past 20 years is not easy to say the least. One of the greatest deficiencies Nux has faced over the course of 2+ decades is Stephen A., the greatest ever.

Her disinterest for the way James Dolan handled the Noise franchise came to an end when Nikki missed the marquee free agents in the 2019 offers. To make matters worse, they lost to their neighboring team, the Brooklyn Nets.

Smith has long been lobbying for superstars to consider calling Madison Square Garden their home, and Damien Lillard is the newest name to have been added to Stephen A’s wish list.

Stephen A. Smith calls Damien Lillard to consider joining the New York Knicks

Stephen A. Smith believes Damian Lillard has a slim chance of exiting the WCF if he stays with Portland. In an effort to increase his hometown team’s roster, Smith called the move ‘Dame to New York’.

“I wish he was in a bigger market. We are being robbed every night seeing the talent of Damien Lillard. She had a great looking Nux jersey in New York. He performs well in front of celebrities every night in prime time. “

“Dame needs to be in a big market … like my Knicks?” – @stephenasmith 4 pic.twitter.com/YrsU55rx0t – ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2021

Damian Lillard and Portland trail Blazers Feeling like a purification for the last 8 years. It seems like the Blazers repeat the same season over and over again in each season.

A typical Blazers season in which fans have become accustomed to injuries to key players, Damien Lillard To pull Teams hurt in the playoffs, then relatively out of the playoffs Non competitive Chain.

While it would be nice to see Dame in a big market, the ‘defender’ Knicks are so desperately trying to lure him in, the All-Star is going nowhere in the future.

Dame has stated on several occasions that he is comfortable in Portland and wants to finish his career there. He has a great relationship with neil Olshey And the Blazers front office and claim that they have everything they need in Portland.