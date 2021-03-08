“Damien Lillard Has Crazy Range”: Paul George praised the Blazers star on his star All-Star Game performance, two years ago, on his ‘Bad Shot’ comments. sport

Paul George goes back to his ‘Bad Shot’ comments and says that he has got two thumbs up for every 40-footer Damian Lillian.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game has only preached over the years regarding Damian Lillard’s shot selection.

Paul George learned this the hard way in the 2019 playoffs as Lillard sent OKC home packing after a side-step 3 from 37 feet in Game 5 of the first leg.

Watching Damian Lillard fall 3S pretty much any place in the half court line would have given All-Star teammate Paul George a flashback that day in 2019 as he addressed Lillard’s range in his ASG postgame presser.

Damian Lillard caught fire on All-Star Sunday as he dropped 32 points while going 8-16 from beyond the arc. Most of Dame’s shots were near the half-court line, with Steph Curry following suit as he rained 8 3 as well as Dame’s range.

Paul George talks about Damien Lillard and his ever expanding range

The Los Angeles Clippers returned writer Tom Ajarli in April of 2019 as they questioned PG on his comments about Damien Lillard’s game winner against him and his Thunder in the first round of the playoffs that year.

“Well I was criticized for the right reason to call Dame’s shot a bad shot. I mean, I see the limits of this man and it’s crazy. “When asked whether The shot He claimed that was a really bad shot, with PG saying, “It’s a great shot. Two thumbs up.”

I asked Paul George about the limits in today’s NBA. PG: “I think I was criticized for the right reason to call Dame’s shot a bad shot in the playoffs. I mean I see this man’s range is insane. “ Me: “so isn’t that a bad shot now?” PG: “It’s a great shot. 2 thumbs up pic.twitter.com/fFZhlNREvc – Tomar Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 8, 2021

Witnesses from Dame and Steph drew upside down from Halfcourt and removed the shots that made PG-13 realize that the game was significantly different from just 7-8 years ago, when George was still on the Indiana Pacers. George is aware of one or two things that last night dropped 3s as the rain rained 6-8 beyond the arc.