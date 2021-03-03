“Damien Lillard playing through deep personal issues”: The Trail Blazers MVP have recently been affected by the deaths of their close personal friends, but on soldiers. sport

Damian Lillard revealed in an interview with The Athletic that he is dealing with some deeply personal issues through his MVP campaign.

Blazers guards have caught fire this season. He is averaging 29.6 points per game on 44.5% shooting from the floor and 38% on 3-pointers. He is also hitting a career-high 8.1 dimming per game, further increasing the Blazers’ offense in CJ’s absence.

Still, he told Jason Quick, one of the Blazers told the writer about personal troubles coming late for The Athletic. It is a story of mourning in the last 18 months. The article lists all of their failures through this time period.

His personal cook and a cousin died for the first time last year. One of his aunts died of cancer, while a family friend, Kovid, died. Earlier this year, one of his cousins ​​was killed in his hometown of Oakland.

Damian Lillard could barely overcome all these incidents before he would find out the murders of two people in his inner circle. It came just before the Blazers’ game against the Lakers. Dame says he can barely find himself in court, mentally:

“I thought about it (not playing), because mentally I was like … I don’t want to say that I didn’t care, because I didn’t care. But emotionally, I was like, whatever. Ho. “

How will Damien Lillard cope with this external pressure for the rest of the season?

Most players in this situation will definitely need a few weeks to calm their minds. But the Dame could not close the game when the Blazers placed the tender on the league table. His best supporting players in Jusuf Nurkic and CJ McCallum are out for a long time.

This will be an effort on behalf of Dame and co to drag themselves between these difficult times. Our prayers go out to the superstar and his family for all their recent trials and tribulations.

