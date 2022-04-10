Damn offsides: LA Galaxy 2, LAFC 1

LAFC lost its first game of the 2022 regular season on Saturday, and wouldn’t you know it came in a game of great rivalry LA Galaxy At Dignity Health Sports Park. The home team took a two-goal lead in the first half and held on to a 2–1 win as LAFC’s comeback effort was too little, too late.

For all the progress we’ve seen with LAFC so far this season, this game was an unfortunate return to the darkest moments in El Trafico history for black and gold: taking the torch in defense, passing and looking second best in intensity in a long time. for, and his effort to get back in the game is not enough for a match that is so important to the region. At the same time, Carlos Vela had a near-miss goal and two goals were scored for offside, in…