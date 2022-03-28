Dan Andrews tested positive for coronavirus

Earlier that day, he visited the Victorian Parliament as well as the Rod Laver Arena for the unveiling of a statue in honor of Melbourne’s late music legend Michael Gudinsky.
As a result of his transition, Mr Andrews will miss the state memorial of cricket legend Shane Warne at the MCG on Wednesday night.
Mr Merlino and Health Minister Martin Foley were both recently forced to isolate as close contacts, while Roads Minister Ben Carroll contracted COVID-19 this month.
Mr Andrews will be counted in Tuesday’s COVID-19 figures, as the daily number of infections continues to rise.
The case numbers are driven by BA.2, a sub-version of Omicron, which is estimated to be around 30 per…