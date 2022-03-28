Dan Andrews tested positive for coronavirus

Earlier that day, he visited the Victorian Parliament as well as the Rod Laver Arena for the unveiling of a statue in honor of Melbourne’s late music legend Michael Gudinsky.

As a result of his transition, Mr Andrews will miss the state memorial of cricket legend Shane Warne at the MCG on Wednesday night.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews with wife Cath at the Melbourne premiere of Hamilton last week. Credit:getty

Mr Merlino and Health Minister Martin Foley were both recently forced to isolate as close contacts, while Roads Minister Ben Carroll contracted COVID-19 this month.

Mr Andrews will be counted in Tuesday’s COVID-19 figures, as the daily number of infections continues to rise.