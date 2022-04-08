Dan Carter completes 24-hour kickathon for charity

All Blacks and Crusaders legend Dan Carter has completed a 24-hour kickathon in an effort to raise funds for children in New Zealand and the Pacific.

visual: RNZ / Clay Wilson

Carter made 1598 kicks between positions in a 24-hour period—matching the first five-figure total in his All Black career.

He started last night at 7 and has not slept.

“It’s been such a long journey, seriously,” Carter said, thanking everyone who supported him.

“To be honest, I just want to go to the Pacific and give them money,” he says.

People have donated $328,000, which…