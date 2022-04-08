Dan Carter hits 1598 goals, raises $370K in kickathon

Dan Carter has achieved his goal of 1598 goals in his kickathon event, while raising more than $370,000 to provide clean water and sanitation for children in the Pacific.
Carter completed his 24-hour goal-kicking marathon at Eden Park on Friday night, successfully kicking 1598 goals during the grueling challenge.
Each kick represented a point from his international career with the All Blacks which still stands as a world rugby record.
Carter partnered with UNICEF for the event, raising funds for their work in providing disaster-resilient clean water and sanitation to children and communities in Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and Kiribati.
About 134,000 children, 830 schools and 38 health facilities in the Pacific…
