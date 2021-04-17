Dan Evans bows out of Monte Carlo Masters to Stefanos

Dan Evans was overwhelmed 6-2 6-1 in his first Masters semi-final.

Dan Evans‘ sensible run on the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters got here to an finish with a complete defeat by world quantity 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas. Evans was going through a former Masters finalist for the fifth successive match having overwhelmed Dusan Lajovic, Hubert Hurkacz, Novak Djokovic and David Goffin to achieve a semi-final at this stage for the primary time. However, not like his earlier opponents, Tsitsipas had no drawback dealing with the variability within the Evans sport and he eased to a 6-2 6-1 victory.

It was a 3rd heavy defeat for the British primary towards his Greek opponent, who piled fixed stress on the Evans serve.

It has however been an outstanding week for the 30-year-old, who will equal his career-high rating of 26 on Monday having proved to himself and the remainder of the tennis world that he is usually a risk to the very best on clay.

Evans nonetheless has an opportunity to achieve the ultimate within the doubles, the place he and Neal Skupski have been on account of face prime seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah afterward Saturday.