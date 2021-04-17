LATEST

Dan Evans bows out of Monte Carlo Masters to Stefanos

Avatar
By
Posted on
Dan Evans bows out of Monte Carlo Masters to Stefanos

Dan Evans was overwhelmed 6-2 6-1 in his first Masters semi-final.

Dan Evans‘ sensible run on the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters got here to an finish with a complete defeat by world quantity 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Evans was going through a former Masters finalist for the fifth successive match having overwhelmed Dusan Lajovic, Hubert Hurkacz, Novak Djokovic and David Goffin to achieve a semi-final at this stage for the primary time.

However, not like his earlier opponents, Tsitsipas had no drawback dealing with the variability within the Evans sport and he eased to a 6-2 6-1 victory.

It was a 3rd heavy defeat for the British primary towards his Greek opponent, who piled fixed stress on the Evans serve.

It has however been an outstanding week for the 30-year-old, who will equal his career-high rating of 26 on Monday having proved to himself and the remainder of the tennis world that he is usually a risk to the very best on clay.

Evans nonetheless has an opportunity to achieve the ultimate within the doubles, the place he and Neal Skupski have been on account of face prime seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah afterward Saturday.

ID:443578:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3039:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
23
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
23
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
20
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
18
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top