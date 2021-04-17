Dan Evans looks back on “great week” after

Dan Evans was crushed 6-2 6-1 in his first semi-final at this degree.

Every week that Dan Evans will always remember got here to an finish with a complete defeat by world quantity 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas within the semi-finals of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Evans was going through a former Masters finalist for the fifth successive match having crushed Dusan Lajovic, Hubert Hurkacz, Novak Djokovic and David Goffin to succeed in the final 4 at this degree for the primary time. However, in contrast to his earlier opponents, Tsitsipas had no downside dealing with the range within the Evans sport and he eased to a 6-2 6-1 victory.

See you Sunday 👋@steftsitsipas downs Evans 6-2, 6-1 to e-book his first ever #RolexMCMasters closing look! 💥 pic.twitter.com/3hRAx5qjiH — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 17, 2021

It was a 3rd heavy defeat for the British primary towards his Greek opponent, who piled fixed stress on the Evans serve.

It has however been an outstanding week for the 30-year-old, who will equal his career-high rating of 26 on Monday having proved to himself and the remainder of the tennis world that he could be a risk to the perfect on clay.

Evans stated: “It has been a very good week. It has been fairly lengthy. It has been mentally fairly draining. Clearly you may’t say it is dangerous to beat the world primary, but it surely was loads.

“Right this moment was tough. Clearly it would not assist the way in which he performs. He is very aggressive. So there’s nonetheless work to be executed. I can not be unfavorable about at present. Simply need to park that and go once more actually.

Daniel Evans performs a backhand throughout his loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

“It has been an important week. I will not ever neglect beating Novak, world primary. Yesterday to again it up in an important match was good as properly.”

There have been loads of complaints from male gamers particularly in regards to the restrictions of life in a relentless bubble, but it surely has suited Evans.

“There’s been loads of points on this planet, and it is form of been good to have the ability to neglect about it,” he stated.

“Granted, we’re in a bubble. Nevertheless it’s been a reasonably simple office to play and to dwell in. I’ve simply been actually having fun with it. Sporting a masks shouldn’t be such a giant factor. We have not likely had lockdowns or whatnot. We have been fortunate in a way.”

Dan Evans’ epic run within the Monte-Carlo singles ends Dan misplaced out to Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1 #BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/9KAbwWsFES — LTA (@the_LTA) April 17, 2021

Evans has a packed clay-court schedule, persevering with subsequent week in Barcelona, and he hopes his success on the purple stuff may also assist him on his favoured grass.

He stated: “I ready properly. I gave myself the perfect probability. That is what I am going to do for the remainder of the season.

“I feel on the clay, I might take a few of that onto the grass. Possibly on the grand slams, on the exhausting, I have been placing a bit an excessive amount of stress (on myself), seeking to actually wish to win.

“Fairly than, once I come out on the clay, I am extra centered on my sport and attempting to get that proper, then the outcome comes. There’s issues to possibly take onto the grass and the exhausting from this week positively.”

Evans nonetheless has an opportunity to succeed in the ultimate within the doubles, the place he and Neal Skupski have been because of face prime seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah afterward Saturday.