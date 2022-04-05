Dan Walker addresses BBC Breakfast exit live show after being accused of being ‘motivated by money’

Dan Walker shocked his followers on Monday when he announced he was leaving BBC Breakfast after six years. The presenter joined the program in 2016 to host the morning news show with Louise Minchin.

His exit comes seven months after his former co-host announced his own exit a few months earlier, spending his last days hosting the show, 20 years after he first joined.

In his video announcement shared on social media, Dan revealed that he will now swap mornings for afternoons, host of Channel 5’s Revised 5 News. After Williams announced he would step down earlier this month, he will replace Sean Williams to present 5 News.

