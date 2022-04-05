Dan Walker is leaving BBC Breakfast for new Channel 5 show

Dan is leaving the BBC Breakfast Couch over the next few weeks (Picture: PA)

Dan Walker hanging up his BBC Breakfast suit to take over Channel 5’s major news bulletin.

In today’s massive announcement, the presenter, who has been on the Breakfast Couch since 2016, will lay out Channel 5’s revamped 5 news story after Sean Williams announced she would step down last month.

Revealing the news on Monday, Dan said it was a “big decision” for him to leave the BBC for his new role at Channel 5.

The move will also introduce a slate of new shows to the channel, including a range of brand new non-news programming for Channel 5.

Dan joins Claudia-Liza Vanderpuijte who co-presents 5 News, produced by ITN.

Speaking about the move, Dan said in a statement:…