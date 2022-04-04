Dan Walker leaves BBC Breakfast as he prepares to join Channel 5 News

D A Walker is set to join rival Channel 5 News as he announced his plans to leave BBC Breakfast.

The presenter has left her role on BBC Breakfast after six years.

Now he will bring audience news daily from Channel 5 News at 5 pm.

In an excerpt for the camera, Walker said: “I have a little news for you. Over the next few weeks, I’ll be leaving BBC Breakfast and going to 5 News and Channel 5.

read more

“I’m really excited but it’s also been a big decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working with Sally and I love the team there.

“But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, big plans and I don’t think opportunities like this come very often and I can’t wait.

“I’ve also had the incredible privilege of working on some …