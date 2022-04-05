Dan Walker leaves BBC: Breakfast host leaving after six years to present Channel 5 news

Dan Walker is the latest on-air star to leave the BBC as he announced he was joining Channel 5 News.

The Breakfast presenter on Monday revealed that he was leaving the corporation after six years to become the lead anchor of the ITN channel.

The 45-year-old said he ‘can’t wait to be hooked on the daily news show’, adding ‘I love his ideas and creativity’.

Walker will walk away from his £295,000–295,999 a year role at the BBC, which saw him cover news and sports programmes.

He follows a number of big names—including John Sopel, Emily Maitlis, and Andrew Marr—to eliminate the recent bib, which has sparked fears of a mass exodus of talent.

Her former Breakfast co-star Louise Minchin also quit last year because she wanted to spend more quality time with her family.

