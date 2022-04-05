Dan Walker says he is not ‘motivated by money’ after leaving BBC

Please enable JavaScript to view this video, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports Supports HTML5 video

Dan Walker insists he was ‘never driven by money’ after announcing he was leaving BBC Breakfast for Channel 5.

It was confirmed Monday that former Strictly Come Dancing star Sean Williams is leaving the corporation’s flagship show to join 5 News instead.

Addressing his departure from Breakfast with co-star Sally Nugent on Tuesday’s show, Dan said he couldn’t turn down a “great opportunity.”

“It has been a really tough decision, probably the hardest decision of my career because I love you to bits and I love working here and I love the team at BBC Breakfast,” Dan began.