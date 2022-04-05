Dan Walker to leave BBC Breakfast to become Channel 5 news anchor

Dan Walker is leaving the BBC to be the new host of Channel 5 News “in the next few weeks”, as the public broadcaster’s talent drain continues.

The TV presenter said it was a difficult decision to walk away from the BBC and its morning shows bbc breakfastWhich he has presented since 2016.

He added: “I’m really excited, but it’s also been a big decision for me, because I love Breakfasti love working with sally [Nugent]And I love the team there.

“But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, big plans, and I don’t think opportunities like this come very often, and I can’t wait.”

Walker’s New Deal Terms Revealed channel 5 news The stars of the BBC, along with the highest paid presenters, were not immediately clear.

However, Walker…