Dana White explains why he thinks Kamaru Usman is the welterweight GOAT

Kamaru Usman

UFC president, Dana White believes present welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman is the division’s GOAT.

After Usman beat Gilbert Burns by TKO at UFC 258 to defend his welterweight title, he handed Georges St-Pierre for the longest successful streak at welterweight. Though St-Pierre has extra title defenses than Usman, White believes “The Nigerian Nightmare” is the present welterweight GOAT.

“Yeah, I simply suppose in the event you have a look at what this man has performed. Each time he fights he seems to be higher and higher. He’s actually fought all people on the market, and now he’s going for a second run on these guys. And the combat with him and Colby Covington is among the greatest fights I’ve ever seen,” White mentioned to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter (by way of BJPenn).

“This division is stacked with killers proper now. And like I mentioned, the combat with him and Colby Covington,” White continued. “Love him or hate him, he’s among the best fighters on this planet. He’s a really, superb fighter and that combat was unimaginable. Each guys needed to dig deep in that combat. It was among the best fights I’ve ever seen, ever.”

Though Kamaru Usman doesn’t have as many title defenses as St-Pierre, a part of the reason being as a result of reality it took him much more fights to get a shot. He even mentioned he practically retired as a result of not one of the high fighters would combat him as a result of they knew he was a foul matchup.

Usman is trying to defend his welterweight title in opposition to Jorge Masvidal in the principle occasion of UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. If The Nigerian Nightmare wins, the rematch with Colby Covington is subsequent in accordance with White. At this level, Usman is now having to rematch all the highest contenders as he has already crushed nearly all of the top-10.

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton covers MMA for BJPenn.com, MMANews, and MyMMANews.com whereas additionally being the lead MMA odds author for Sports activities Betting Dime

