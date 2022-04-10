Dana White says judges ‘blown away’ the decision of Aljaman Sterling v Petr Yan

Dana White believes that Petr Yan should have been awarded a decision victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273.

Sterling won a split decision victory against Yan to become the unified UFC Bantamweight Champion in an absorbing five-round contest in Jacksonville, Florida.

While Yan was the interim champion coming into the fight, he was expected to defeat Sterling, who won the pair’s first encounter after the Russian was disqualified for an illegal knee.

Sterling proved many people wrong in retaining his bantamweight title, although UFC President Dana White argued that the decision should have gone the other way in a post-fight press conference.