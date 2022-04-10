Dana White slams Aljaman Sterling vs Petr Yan 2: ‘I thought the judges blew him away’

Dana White thinks Aljaman Sterling may have gotten away with one again.

Sterling won over rival Petr Yan in his rematch of UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday, securing the nod of a split decision after five competitive rounds to unify his undisputed bantamweight title with Yan’s interim title. The victory officially lifted Sterling 2–0 in their series, with the “funk master” becoming champion at UFC 259 in March last year after Yan was disqualified for hitting a downed Sterling with an illegal knee. Was declared.

Their second encounter saw less controversy during the fight, but later there was much second guessing regarding the scoring from fans, the media, and UFC President Dana White. At the evening’s post-war presser, White explicitly stated that he would not…