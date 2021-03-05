ENTERTAINMENT

Dance cast time, release date, trailer, and more about Sooraj Pancholi, Isabel Kaif, Valuscha De Sousa Movie

Posted on
Stanley D’Costa is a Hindi dance film titled time to dance This March 2021 starred Sooraj Pancholi, Isabel Kaif and Valuscha de Susa. Here is everything you need to know about the actors, trailer videos, storylines, plots, indexes of the movie Time to Dance and what we know so far.

time to dance Is a Hindi dance film directed by Stanley D’Costa While produced by Liesel D’Souza.

The actresses Isabel Kaif and Valucha de Susa will be featured in the movie Time to Dance 2021. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The film features actors like Sooraj Pancholi, Isabel Kaif, and Valucha De Sousa in lead roles, with Saqib Salim, Rajpal Yadav, and Sammy Jonas Hayne appearing in other roles.

Under the direction of Stanley D’Costa, the first film Soraj Pancholi was discussed as a street dancer and Ijabel Kaif as a ballroom Latin dancer.

The music of the film is composed by Roshak Kohli, Guru Randhawa Vishal Mishra, Gurinder Segal and Vijay Verma, while the lyrics are penned by Kumar, Guru Randhawa and Kunal Verma.

If you have missed the trailer video of it, see below:

The plot of the film revolves around the life of a dancer girl. She meets and falls in love with a young man. His life revolves around dance. Things take a new turn as unexpected events happen in his life which the film is about.

The actor Suraj Pancholi Last seen Satellite shankar (2019) film. He will also appear in an upcoming project Eve s ing

(2021).

While the 2019 dance show Nach Baliye 9 Host and beautiful actress Waluscha de souza Last seen in woods Crackdown web series.

time to dance The movie is scheduled to be released on Friday 12 March 2021.

