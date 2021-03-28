Dance Deewane 3 28th March 2021 Episode: Holi Celebration Performances For Guest Prem Chopra and Ranjeet!

Are you excited? To find out what will be shown on the 28th March 2021 episode of “Dance Deewane 3″, So, Let’s get the written update of tonight’s episode. Tonight’s episode is gonna be jammed up with the most enthralling dance performances. Tonight the host Raghav Juyal is going to welcome ” Ranjeet JI”. He the most profound name in the Indian film Industry. And the most popular villain of the industry.

Ranjeet Ji has been saying a line on his entry in his own rowdy style “keep watching dance deewane only on colors”. The judges Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh, and Tushar have welcome the guest with huge round-off applause. Madhuri Dixit is looking stunning and beautiful. Ranjeet Ji use to compliment Madhuri. He says “you are the most beautiful girl I have ever seen”.

In tonight’s episode, we will be going to see participants and judges are gonna play Holi. Raghav set the atmosphere at the hilariousness. He uses to apply colors to the face of judge and participants. And later everyone uses to dance on Holi tracks. Everyone is looking colorful and cheerful. The judges get impressed with the performance of little Sohil Khan. He sets the stage on fire with his performance. The judges praise him a lot for his rocking performance.

A little champ on the Holi track “Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Vaali”. His dance moves are so perfect and fantastic which amuse the judges. Prem Chopra compliments him “you will gonna make your parents so proud and will become a superstar on the day.” And after his performance, everyone plays a Holi. Raghav throws a buket of water on Dharmesh. And the Holi celebration goes on. The competitors use to enjoys the Holi celebration and apply colors ob each other.

The dance performance is tremendous tonight which makes you entertain and even motivates your kids to become successful dancers and a part of this renowned show. While if we talk about the TRp of the show then it’s at the top of the TRP list. People use to watch it every weekend. The show is highly appreciated by the audience and receiving lots of positive reviews. Watch the full episode n Colors Tv at 8:00 pm Sunday.