Dance Deewane 3; Dharmesh Yelande and producer Arvind Rao test positive for COVID, whereas Madhuri Dixit test negative

Dance Deewane is an Indian reality dance show this is the show where three different generation perform together and for the first time in the season the show are performing duo, groups and other act the show airs on Colors TV.

The show is judge by Dharmesh Yelande, Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia also the show is hosted by one of the popular and well known artist Raghav Juyal . Recently Dance Deewane crews have been tested positive more then 18+ also the judges have check up for the COVID were Raghav and Madhuri tested negative and the co-judge Dharmesh Yelande and producer Arvind have test positive

Arvind further shares “Whatever has happened is unfortunate but we have to go on. Now due to the weekend lockdown, we will not shoot on Sunday which we earlier did. And since Dharmesh is indisposed now, we have brought in Punit Pathak (choreographer) in his place.”

Dharmesh went Goa after the 18 crew members who tested positive the later on he have some COVID symptoms so headed to test. Rao tell’s “I had a terrible backache for a few days, no other symptoms but just fever for a day. But yes, I was feeling very weak for the past few days. It is just today that I am feeling much better, almost fully fine. I have yet to undergo the RT-PCR test to check whether I’m negative now. I will do that after a few days.”

“We are taking all the precautions and not letting anybody inside if he or she does not have a COVID-negatiive report done 48 hours ago. But this disease continues to defy and upset all calculations and care. Coming back to my infection, I have moved to my mother’s place. My wife and daughter continue to stay in our flat; my daughter is barely 2-years old and I didn’t want to take any risk. My mother’s flat has relatively more space and I am pretty safe here,”