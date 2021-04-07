ENTERTAINMENT

Dance Deewane 3; Dharmesh Yelande and producer Arvind Rao test positive for COVID, whereas Madhuri Dixit test negative

Avatar
By
Posted on

Dance Deewane is an Indian reality dance show this is the show where three different generation perform together and for the first time in the season the show are performing duo, groups and other act the show airs on Colors TV.

The show is judge by Dharmesh Yelande, Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia also the show is hosted by one of the popular and well known artist Raghav Juyal . Recently Dance Deewane crews have been tested positive more then 18+ also the judges have check up for the COVID were Raghav and Madhuri tested negative and the co-judge Dharmesh Yelande and producer Arvind have test positive

Arvind further shares “Whatever has happened is unfortunate but we have to go on. Now due to the weekend lockdown, we will not shoot on Sunday which we earlier did. And since Dharmesh is indisposed now, we have brought in Punit Pathak (choreographer) in his place.”

Dharmesh went Goa after the 18 crew members who tested positive the later on he have some COVID symptoms so headed to test. Rao tell’s “I had a terrible backache for a few days, no other symptoms but just fever for a day. But yes, I was feeling very weak for the past few days. It is just today that I am feeling much better, almost fully fine. I have yet to undergo the RT-PCR test to check whether I’m negative now. I will do that after a few days.”

“We are taking all the precautions and not letting anybody inside if he or she does not have a COVID-negatiive report done 48 hours ago. But this disease continues to defy and upset all calculations and care. Coming back to my infection, I have moved to my mother’s place. My wife and daughter continue to stay in our flat; my daughter is barely 2-years old and I didn’t want to take any risk. My mother’s flat has relatively more space and I am pretty safe here,”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
727
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
722
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
721
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
720
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
712
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
700
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
668
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
611
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
583
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
579
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top