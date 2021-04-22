Dance Deewane 3 host Raghav Juyal tests positve for COVID 19 after judge Dharmesh – TMT

LATEST

Dance Deewane 3 host Raghav Juyal tests positve for COVID 19 after judge Dharmesh

Colours TV’s actuality present ‘Dance Deewane 3’ is among the hottest dance actuality exhibits. A while in the past, the host of the present Raghav Juyal informed his followers that he had examined optimistic for COVID 19 by means of his social media put up. When Raghav obtained his corona take a look at carried out, his take a look at outcomes have come optimistic.

In his put up on Twitter, Raghav wrote, “After the cough and fever, when he obtained his Kovid-19 take a look at carried out, his outcome has come optimistic.” Raghav has additionally knowledgeable his shut folks that all of them got here in and obtained their investigation carried out by their contacts. And all people ought to care for themselves and be secure. ”Together with this, Raghav has appealed to take essentially the most precautions. Raghav was seen carrying a face protect many instances through the capturing of Dance Deewane 3 and in addition in entrance of the digicam. Regardless of taking such precautions, he examined optimistic for COVID 19.

Probably the most hurt brought about to bounce lovers as a consequence of corona

In comparison with the remainder of the truth exhibits, most covid sufferers have been discovered within the ‘Dance Deewane 3’ until now after the primary 18 crew members had been examined optimistic for covid 19 as if the corona was exploded on the dance stage. After which, the manufacturing instantly made the safety preparations much more stringent as a precaution. The three contestants of the present Uday Singh, Suchana, and Arundhati, turned corona. After these three, the present’s decide Dharmesh and the producer of ‘Dance Deewane’ additionally got here to find out about Corona.

Know the way the capturing is occurring
Every dance actuality present has a big group of contestants and judges, and choreographers, and about 200 individuals who deal with the set, taking good care of the wants of all. Though everybody’s temperature and oxygen are checked on the time of the capturing, now the corona take a look at of all individuals can be carried out earlier than capturing. Solely these whose stories can be detrimental can be given entry contained in the set. After the corona take a look at, no crew members can exit and are available contact with any exterior particular person. From rehearsal to carrying a masks always.

